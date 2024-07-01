UniBot (UNIBOT) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $7.41 Million

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One UniBot token can now be bought for approximately $7.41 or 0.00011701 BTC on major exchanges. UniBot has a market capitalization of $7.41 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UniBot has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UniBot alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

UniBot Token Profile

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official message board for UniBot is medium.com/@uniboteth. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot. The official website for UniBot is unibot.app.

UniBot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 7.55752864 USD and is up 2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $2,116,346.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniBot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniBot using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniBot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniBot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.