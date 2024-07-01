Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Macquarie

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Macquarie from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Unity Software from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Benchmark reiterated a sell rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $33.50 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Unity Software from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.47.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.60. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.28.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $460.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.53 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $25,323.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 386,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,443,360.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman James M. Whitehurst sold 49,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $952,211.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 313,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,380.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $25,323.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 386,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,443,360.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,120 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,336,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,192,000 after acquiring an additional 208,566 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,189,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,440,000 after purchasing an additional 712,579 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,909,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,884 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

