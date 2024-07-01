US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.000-3.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.5 billion-$38.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.9 billion.

A number of analysts have recently commented on USFD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $52.98 on Monday. US Foods has a 52-week low of $35.66 and a 52-week high of $55.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.42.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

