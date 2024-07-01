Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) Insider Eric St Clair Stobart Acquires 3,330 Shares

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM – Get Free Report) insider Eric St Clair Stobart acquired 3,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £7,359.30 ($9,335.66).

Eric St Clair Stobart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Eric St Clair Stobart bought 3,250 shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.80) per share, for a total transaction of £7,182.50 ($9,111.38).

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

LON:UEM traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 221 ($2.80). The company had a trading volume of 213,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,372. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 203.26 ($2.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 241 ($3.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of £419.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 883.28 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 225.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 225.28.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Dividend Announcement

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a GBX 2.15 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,600.00%.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

