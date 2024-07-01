Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Position Increased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $570,428,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12,883.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,293 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,961,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,269,949,000 after purchasing an additional 517,068 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,389,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,655,000 after acquiring an additional 376,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,569,000 after acquiring an additional 342,218 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,205,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,217. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.47. The stock has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $112.16 and a 1-year high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.87.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

