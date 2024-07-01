Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VMI

Valmont Industries Trading Down 2.3 %

VMI stock traded down $6.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $268.04. The company had a trading volume of 198,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,061. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.30. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $188.63 and a 12 month high of $293.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $977.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 633.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valmont Industries

(Get Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.