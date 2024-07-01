Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Decreased by MGO Private Wealth LLC

MGO Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,661 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.2% of MGO Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 228.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,193,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394,978 shares during the period. Summit Rock Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,776,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,403,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,589 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,220.9% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,420,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,867 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,405,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,581 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $43.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,494,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,593,766. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.85. The company has a market cap of $79.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

