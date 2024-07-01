Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Echo45 Advisors LLC

Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,987,000 after acquiring an additional 58,361 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 52,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,346,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,442,000 after buying an additional 88,548 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.83. 10,627,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,590,563. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day moving average is $41.85. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

