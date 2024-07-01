Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Raised by Golden Road Advisors LLC

Golden Road Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 29.3% of Golden Road Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Golden Road Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $35,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,935 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,201,000 after purchasing an additional 196,363 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,363,000 after purchasing an additional 44,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,244,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,784,000 after purchasing an additional 134,841 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.72 on Monday, hitting $375.73. The stock had a trading volume of 611,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,894. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.49. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $380.26. The stock has a market cap of $129.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.