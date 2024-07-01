Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.7% of Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837,958 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,356,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,304,000 after acquiring an additional 595,576 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $132,881,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $132,449,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 585,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,962,000 after acquiring an additional 360,615 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $240.27. 571,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,506. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41. The company has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

