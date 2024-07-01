Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,772 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VTV traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.75. 2,240,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,825. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.33. The company has a market capitalization of $113.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.