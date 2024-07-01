Velas Price Reaches $0.0087 on Top Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Velas has a market cap of $22.71 million and approximately $850,121.44 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00046860 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008377 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00012989 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010699 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00005737 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,606,969,601 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.