Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Veradigm has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Veradigm by 105,280.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Veradigm by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Veradigm by 14,907.7% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veradigm in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Veradigm during the third quarter worth approximately $189,000.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

