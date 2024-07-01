VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their neutral rating on shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VRSN. Citigroup reduced their price target on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $177.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.95. VeriSign has a 52-week low of $167.04 and a 52-week high of $226.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.91.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $384.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.85 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS.

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $204,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,855.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $116,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,088,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $204,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,855.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,295 shares of company stock worth $584,887. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,989,000 after acquiring an additional 233,811 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $207,161,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,376,000 after buying an additional 49,967 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 772,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $159,069,000 after purchasing an additional 22,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,764,000 after acquiring an additional 96,676 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

