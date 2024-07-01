VerusCoin (VRSC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $92.35 Million

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $92.35 million and $7,287.41 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00001918 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin launched on May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 76,653,600 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin.

VerusCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 76,647,334.780093. The last known price of VerusCoin is 1.18879207 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,880.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

