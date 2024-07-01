ViciCoin (VCNT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $220.11 Million

ViciCoin (VCNT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last week, ViciCoin has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One ViciCoin token can now be bought for about $22.09 or 0.00035166 BTC on popular exchanges. ViciCoin has a market capitalization of $220.11 million and $293,005.08 worth of ViciCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ViciCoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ViciCoin Token Profile

ViciCoin was first traded on May 21st, 2023. ViciCoin’s total supply is 9,966,046 tokens. The official website for ViciCoin is vicicoin.io.

ViciCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ViciCoin (VCNT) is an ERC-20 utility token that operates on the Polygon and Base blockchains. Developed by ViciNFT, VCNT is designed to manage access to digital content and facilitate enterprise applications through mechanisms such as authentication and authorization. Key applications of VCNT include ViciSwap, a token swapping platform built on the Uniswap Protocol, and VCNT for Zoom, which enables monetization of video conferences through tokenized tickets. The token’s integration into these platforms exemplifies its role in enhancing secure, token-driven interactions and services in the Web3 environment.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ViciCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ViciCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ViciCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ViciCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ViciCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.