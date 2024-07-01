Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

VIGL has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Vigil Neuroscience Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIGL opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.94. Vigil Neuroscience has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. On average, analysts anticipate that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vigil Neuroscience

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in Vigil Neuroscience by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vigil Neuroscience by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 95,276 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

