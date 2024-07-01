Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Short Interest Up 47.7% in June

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the May 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Vontobel Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of VONHF opened at C$62.79 on Monday. Vontobel has a twelve month low of C$54.70 and a twelve month high of C$62.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$62.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$62.73.

About Vontobel

Vontobel Holding AG provides various financial services to private and institutional clients in Switzerland, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, North America, Liechtenstein, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Digital Investing segments.

