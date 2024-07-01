Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Short Interest Up 47.7% in June

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the May 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Vontobel Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of VONHF opened at C$62.79 on Monday. Vontobel has a twelve month low of C$54.70 and a twelve month high of C$62.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$62.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$62.73.
About Vontobel
