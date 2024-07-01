VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $101.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on VSE from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark increased their price target on VSE from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on VSE from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.80.

VSE Price Performance

VSE stock opened at $88.28 on Friday. VSE has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $91.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.92 and its 200-day moving average is $73.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.62.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $241.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.42 million. VSE had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.56%. Equities research analysts expect that VSE will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

VSE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VSE

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSEC. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in VSE in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in VSE in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in VSE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in VSE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Featured Stories

