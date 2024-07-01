Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a $11.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $22.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.14. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $31.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,859.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari purchased 3,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

