Wedbush Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $97.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NKE. Bank of America upgraded NIKE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.96.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $75.37 on Friday. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $74.55 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 440.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

