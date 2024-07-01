Wells Fargo & Company Trims Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Target Price to $17.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LYFT. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Lyft has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 2.09.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lyft will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 60,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,615. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 60,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,615. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $131,046.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 924,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,231.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,833 shares of company stock worth $590,509 over the last three months. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 42.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Lyft by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,633 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Lyft by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

