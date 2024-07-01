WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.
WesBanco Trading Up 0.1 %
WesBanco stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.43. 8,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,096. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.17. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.
About WesBanco
