WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

WesBanco Trading Up 0.1 %

WesBanco stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.43. 8,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,096. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.17. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

