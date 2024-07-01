WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Acquires 2,480 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,298,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,745,000 after purchasing an additional 160,916 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 42.0% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 146,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 43,265 shares during the period. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 20,869 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JMBS traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.13. The stock had a trading volume of 402,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,455. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.84. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $46.15.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.1907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

