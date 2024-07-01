WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Buys New Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,984,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,106,001,000 after acquiring an additional 755,588 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,583,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,927,263,000 after acquiring an additional 503,923 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 43.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,182,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 19.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,303,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,905,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,357,392,000 after acquiring an additional 363,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.52. The company had a trading volume of 24,722,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,771,350. The stock has a market cap of $145.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.62 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.46. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,572,396.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 260,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,981,985.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,572,396.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 260,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,981,985.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total transaction of $854,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,780,874.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,730 shares of company stock valued at $38,626,279 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.52.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

