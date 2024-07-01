WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Increases Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,027,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,283,000 after buying an additional 2,839,783 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,967,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,004,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,414,000 after buying an additional 2,533,877 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,265,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,865,000 after buying an additional 354,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,233,000 after buying an additional 277,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,735.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $9,243,014.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $813,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,346 shares of company stock worth $19,465,948. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHD stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.87. 1,786,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,698. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.00. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $110.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.87%.

CHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.65.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

