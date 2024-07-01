WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Purchases 1,567 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2,447.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 49,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 47,104 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 240,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 601,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,617,000 after purchasing an additional 34,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,666,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $54.63. The company had a trading volume of 640,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.43. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2616 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

