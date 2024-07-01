WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Raises Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. ASML accounts for about 2.5% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $9,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,767,464,000 after purchasing an additional 105,196 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,224,002,000 after acquiring an additional 121,847 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in ASML by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,247,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $944,028,000 after acquiring an additional 32,623 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in ASML by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,173,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $888,112,000 after acquiring an additional 24,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in ASML by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,146,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,549,000 after acquiring an additional 151,844 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ASML stock traded up $10.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,033.49. 722,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $964.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $909.05. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,077.22.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,043.00.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

