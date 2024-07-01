West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Receives $106.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

West Fraser Timber stock opened at $76.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -63.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.91.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.48. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.78%.

Institutional Trading of West Fraser Timber

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 3.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 8.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 36,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Featured Stories

