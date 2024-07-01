Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Holdings Lifted by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 150.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for 1.0% of Oak Thistle LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,811.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,472,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,217,000 after buying an additional 1,442,722 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $300,782,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,010,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,532.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 424,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,638,000 after purchasing an additional 398,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of WTW traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $259.42. 369,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,128. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $278.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.01 and a 200-day moving average of $258.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTW

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.