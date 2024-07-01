Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) Price Tops $0.56 on Exchanges

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 1st. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Matic has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Matic has a market cap of $87.47 million and $17.10 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Matic Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 156,756,667 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 156,306,216.03048915. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.5653535 USD and is up 3.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3316 active market(s) with $13,929,667.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Matic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

