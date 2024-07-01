XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the May 31st total of 19,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,266,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in XBP Europe stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,601,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,990,000. XBP Europe comprises 7.3% of Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned 80.22% of XBP Europe as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XBP Europe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XBP opened at $1.75 on Monday. XBP Europe has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69.

XBP Europe Company Profile

XBP Europe ( NASDAQ:XBP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.35 million during the quarter.

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bills & Payments and Technology. The Bills & Payments segment focuses on optimizing how bills and payments are processed by businesses of all sizes and industries.

