Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $11.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Xerox from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Xerox Stock Down 5.5 %

XRX opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24. Xerox has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.29). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. Xerox’s payout ratio is -63.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRX. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Xerox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Xerox during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 30,127.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

