Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEUGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 210,417 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the previous session’s volume of 81,980 shares.The stock last traded at $41.88 and had previously closed at $41.57.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,346,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 1,921.4% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 555,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after acquiring an additional 528,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 1,927.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,637,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,820 shares during the period.

The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

