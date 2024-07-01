Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF) Short Interest Down 28.6% in June

Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Yerbaé Brands Price Performance

Yerbaé Brands stock opened at $0.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69. Yerbaé Brands has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $3.45.

Yerbaé Brands Company Profile

Yerbaé Brands Corp. engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of plant-based energy beverages in the United States. The company's offers a portfolio of beverages that are blended with non-GMO plant-based ingredients. Its products include 12oz plant-based energy seltzers water and 16oz plant-based energy drinks.

