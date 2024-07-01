Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF) Short Interest Down 28.6% in June

Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Yerbaé Brands Price Performance
Yerbaé Brands stock opened at $0.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69. Yerbaé Brands has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $3.45.
Yerbaé Brands Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Yerbaé Brands
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Yerbaé Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yerbaé Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.