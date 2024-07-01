YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Stake Lifted by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.15% of YETI worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Get YETI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on YETI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on YETI from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YETI traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,035,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,107. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.55.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.79 million. As a group, analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About YETI

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.