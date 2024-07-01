ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

CNET stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. ZW Data Action Technologies has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.57.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.87% and a negative return on equity of 81.34%.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

