10,350 Shares in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Acquired by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $48,312,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,931,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,841,000 after buying an additional 1,543,346 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 31.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,305,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,762,000 after buying an additional 1,267,534 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $11,896,000. Finally, Hazelview Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 112.9% in the first quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 867,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,731,000 after acquiring an additional 460,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPRT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE EPRT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,889. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 247,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,704,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading

