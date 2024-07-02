1,117 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Acquired by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded up $3.04 on Tuesday, hitting $370.97. 965,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,550. The company has a market capitalization of $98.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $256.01 and a 1-year high of $370.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $346.37 and its 200 day moving average is $329.99.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

