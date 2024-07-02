12,254 Shares in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Purchased by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,254 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Informatica by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Informatica by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Informatica in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in Informatica by 5.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 28,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Informatica by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Informatica in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Informatica from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.45.

In related news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $2,730,364.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 509,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,547,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 65,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $2,339,130.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 481,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,075,890.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $2,730,364.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 509,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,547,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,425,518. Company insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Informatica stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.40. 156,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,532. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average is $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1,518.00, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.07. Informatica Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $39.80.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $388.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.97 million. Informatica had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 0.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Informatica Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

