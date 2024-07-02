1,400 Shares in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Acquired by Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth about $39,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLF traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.96. The stock had a trading volume of 300,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,647. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.57 and a 12 month high of $55.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.73. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.09). Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.588 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.10%.

Separately, Argus raised Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

