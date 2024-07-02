2,784 Shares in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Acquired by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 812,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,180,000 after acquiring an additional 20,820 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $892,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 17,024 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 66,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $5,745,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.06.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.61. The company had a trading volume of 647,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,344. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.09 and a 200-day moving average of $74.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $90.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $843,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,792 shares in the company, valued at $38,410,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $843,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,792 shares in the company, valued at $38,410,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 13,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $1,070,082.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,481.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,684 shares of company stock worth $3,204,268 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.