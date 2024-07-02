3i Group (LON:III) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of 3i Group (LON:III – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on 3i Group from GBX 2,815 ($35.61) to GBX 3,050 ($38.58) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

3i Group Stock Performance

3i Group Increases Dividend

Shares of LON III opened at GBX 2,986 ($37.77) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,955.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,666.11. 3i Group has a one year low of GBX 1,843.50 ($23.32) and a one year high of GBX 3,180 ($40.22). The firm has a market cap of £29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 649.13, a P/E/G ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 34.50 ($0.44) per share. This is an increase from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $26.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,217.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3i Group news, insider Jasi Halai acquired 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,020 ($38.20) per share, for a total transaction of £23,254 ($29,413.10). In other news, insider James Hatchley sold 5,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,931 ($37.07), for a total transaction of £150,741.33 ($190,667.00). Also, insider Jasi Halai acquired 770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,020 ($38.20) per share, with a total value of £23,254 ($29,413.10). Insiders acquired a total of 7,875 shares of company stock worth $22,368,830 in the last ninety days. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

