478,028 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Bought by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 478,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,139,000. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF comprises about 5.7% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XLG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 172.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

XLG stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,156. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $32.74 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.37.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

