500 Shares in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Acquired by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $154,983,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,451,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in TopBuild by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,617,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $605,200,000 after acquiring an additional 198,614 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 376,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,993,000 after purchasing an additional 130,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 83.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 275,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,190,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TopBuild stock traded down $4.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $375.41. 152,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.76. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $217.08 and a twelve month high of $452.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.35.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,340 shares of company stock worth $3,407,994. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.00.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

