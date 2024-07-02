50,839 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Bought by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 139,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 20,532 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 922,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,607,000 after acquiring an additional 35,021 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 8,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GILD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.47.

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $68.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,834,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,588,861. The company has a market capitalization of $84.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.67, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.98 and a 200-day moving average of $72.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

