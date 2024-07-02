60,936 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Bought by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,936 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,809,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,212,000 after purchasing an additional 241,738 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,739,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,385,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,131,000 after acquiring an additional 217,796 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,255,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,261,000 after acquiring an additional 43,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,185,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,372,000 after acquiring an additional 113,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.48.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,424,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,417. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.35. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.86 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.47.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $1,405,449.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,745,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $205,166.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,044,678.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,405,449.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,325 shares in the company, valued at $17,745,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,359. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

