AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDTF) Short Interest Up 10.9% in June

AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the May 31st total of 318,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

AB Industrivärden (publ) Price Performance

Shares of AB Industrivärden (publ) stock remained flat at C$31.87 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.02. AB Industrivärden has a one year low of C$31.87 and a one year high of C$31.87.

Get AB Industrivärden (publ) alerts:

AB Industrivärden (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

AB Industrivärden is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Nordic region. It employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on factors like long term return potential, proven business model, balance between risk and return, and attractive valuation to create its portfolio.

Receive News & Ratings for AB Industrivärden (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Industrivärden (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.