Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Iams Wealth Management LLC

Iams Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,876 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.1% of Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,663 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 44,679 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 181,959 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,623,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,710 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,463,000 after buying an additional 22,077 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.18.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.2 %

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.02. The company had a trading volume of 822,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,659,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.79 and its 200-day moving average is $110.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

