AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $166.31 and last traded at $167.54. Approximately 846,894 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 5,634,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.37.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.64.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. AbbVie’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 20,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
